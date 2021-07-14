Olive Nakatudde
19:50

Covid-19: Gov’t Draws UGX 1.3 Trillion Resurgence Plan

14 Jul 2021, 19:50 Comments 207 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Health Report
Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja. Photo by Olive Nakatudde

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja. Photo by Olive Nakatudde

In short
The plan is highlighted in a report by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja scheduled to be presented before Parliament on Wednesday next week. The report comes at a time Uganda is battling a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that has claimed hundreds of lives across the country.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Response Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.