The Mpigi District Health Officer, Dr. Margaret Nannozi said that 47 percent of the population in the district have received the first dose, while 22 percent the second dose while 53 percent remain unvaccinated.
Covid-19: Gov't Targets to Vaccinate 2.6 Million in Central Region6 Feb 2022, 11:33 Comments 46 Views Health Report
State Minister for health, Ms Anifa Kawooya (second left) with Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine handing a vaccination certificate one of the persons at the launching of the mass vaccination exercise in Mpigi
