COVID-19 Guidelines Flouted in Wakiso as NRM Votes

In short
At several polling stations visited by our reporters in Wakiso, there were no handwashing stations, no temperature guns, and a majority of the people present had no face masks. They are also not keen on the distance between individuals yet excited voters are also seen shaking hands and hugging each other.
COVID-19 Guidelines Flouted in Wakiso as NRM Votes4 Sep 2020, 11:04 Comments 132 Views Politics Updates
In short
