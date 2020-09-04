Christopher Kisekka
COVID-19 Guidelines Flouted in Wakiso as NRM Votes

4 Sep 2020
Voters lining up at a polling station in Wakiso

At several polling stations visited by our reporters in Wakiso, there were no handwashing stations, no temperature guns, and a majority of the people present had no face masks. They are also not keen on the distance between individuals yet excited voters are also seen shaking hands and hugging each other.

 

