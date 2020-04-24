Covid-19 Hampers July Commencement of Free Movement of Goods in Africa

In short
Isaac Shinyekwa, a researcher on integration at the Economic Policy Research Centre, said this might not happen. He said while goods are still moving between countries, there is a lean staff and no movement of people that would have actualized the operation of the agreement.
Covid-19 Hampers July Commencement of Free Movement of Goods in Africa24 Apr 2020, 17:53 Comments 114 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Security Updates
