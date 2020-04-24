Mwesigwa Alon
Covid-19 Hampers July Commencement of Free Movement of Goods in Africa

24 Apr 2020 Kampala, Uganda
Free flow of goods is expected to boost jobs on the continent

In short
Isaac Shinyekwa, a researcher on integration at the Economic Policy Research Centre, said this might not happen. He said while goods are still moving between countries, there is a lean staff and no movement of people that would have actualized the operation of the agreement.

 

