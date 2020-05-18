‘COVID-19 Has Humbled Us,’ -WHO Director General

In short
Dr Ghebreyesus says that the pandemic has changed economies and lives around the world affecting close to five million people and claiming more than 300,000 lives within a space of five months. He adds that the virus has the ability to bring an end to all the progress that the world had made in health like the reduction of mortality rates to destroying economies.
‘COVID-19 Has Humbled Us,’ -WHO Director General18 May 2020, 17:54 Comments 231 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Report
Tagged with: 73rd World Health Assembly COVID-19 and the World Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus-WHO Director General WHO World Health Assembly ‘COVID-19Has Humbled Us,’ says WHO Director General
Mentioned: The World Health Organization - WHO
