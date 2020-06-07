In short
Dr. Monica Musenero, an Epidemiologist and Senior presidential adviser on epidemics, says Uganda is yet to see the worst due to complacency. She says people are no longer afraid of the disease and have abandoned wearing masks and social distancing.
COVID-19: Health Experts Warn of More Cases in Coming Weeks Top story7 Jun 2020, 16:37 Comments 219 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Community Cases in Uganda COVID-19 Transmission COVID-19 in Uganda Dr Diana Atwine-Permanent Secretary Ministry of Helath Dr Monica Musenero- Senior Presidential Advisor on Epidemics Uganda and COVID-19
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.