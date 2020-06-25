COVID-19: Health Ministry Declines to Lift Lockdown in Gulu

In short
“His contacts in Gulu are still under routine follow up till 29th June with potential to convert either COVID-19 Positive or negative.” Dr. Aceng’s letter partly read. Adding that, “Therefore a decision to unlock your district will be taken after 29th June, 2020.”
COVID-19: Health Ministry Declines to Lift Lockdown in Gulu25 Jun 2020, 13:08 Comments 162 Views Gulu, Uganda Local government Security Health Updates
Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng during her recent visit at Pabbo SS quarantine centre in Amuru District - Photo by Dominic Ochola.
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 high-risk characteristics. lock-down in Gulu mandatory institutional and self-quarantine surveillance team
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.