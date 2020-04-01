COVID-19: Health Ministry Planning to Turn Namboole Stadium into Health Facility

In short
Atwine, who was responding to questions from Members of Parliament in regards to their preparation to handle cases in case they rise, said that at the moment they are handling cases of coronavirus in Entebbe Grade B hospital and Mulago hospital.
COVID-19: Health Ministry Planning to Turn Namboole Stadium into Health Facility1 Apr 2020, 18:00 Comments 70 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Entebbe Grade B hospital Mulago Hospital health facility mandela national stadium
Mentioned: Parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.