COVID-19: Health Ministry Says 300 Children Affected Since Outbreak

19 Sep 2020, 16:23 Comments 185 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Education Updates
Children. According to the health ministry the number of infected children is expected to rise Courtesy Photo

According to the health ministry, 80 percent of the reported cases can be traced back to wide spread community infection that became pronounced in July to date. Children aged 0-12 years old account for 95 of the reported cases while the rest are children aged 13-18

 

