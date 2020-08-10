COVID-19 Hit Families to Benefit from UGX 36B Direct Cash Giveaways

Lifting of lockdown restrictions has given leeway to the population in Gulu to resort to living free life styles - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short

The initial roll-out direct cash transfers took place last week in Lira City on 6th August where about 10,000 beneficiaries from three parishes including Kakoge received 100,000 Shillings each, injecting USD 750, 000 about 2.7 billion into the local economy.