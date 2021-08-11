COVID-19 Hits the Children’s Cancer Ward, Health Workers Puzzled on Way Forward

In short
Dr. Joyce Balagadde Kambugu, the head of the pediatric Unit told URN that as the children return after missing treatment for a long time, health workers have had to start reviews afresh and some treatment afresh since they are unaware of the effects the withdrawal has had on the patients.
COVID-19 Hits the Children’s Cancer Ward, Health Workers Puzzled on Way Forward11 Aug 2021, 15:49 Comments 145 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Biyinzika Poultry International Limited donated play materials and drugs worth Shs5.5million to children admitted to the cancer ward. Play therapy is being introduced in care as part of psychosocial support.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.