COVID -19: Home Based Isolation and Care Fails in Gulu

In short
William Onyai, the Gulu District Health Educator and the person in -charge of Home-Based Care in the district says that several patients under home-based care are flouting the standard operating procedures which are putting other people at risk of getting infected.
COVID -19: Home Based Isolation and Care Fails in Gulu26 Nov 2020, 07:14 Comments 356 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Lifestyle Northern Report
One of the COVID -19 patients undergoing treatment at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital -Photo by Jesse Johnson James
In short
Tagged with: COVID -19 Outbreak Home Based Care Fails in Gulu Maj. Santos Okot Lapolo, the Gulu Resident District William Onyai, the Gulu District Health Educator positive patients
Mentioned: gulu
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.