COVID-19 Homebased Care Patients in Kabale Sneaking to Bars

Paddy Mwesigye, the Kabale District Covid-19 Secretary who also doubles as the Assistant District Health Officer-in-Charge of Child and Maternal, says that they have registered cases where some of the patients under home-based care stealthily sneak out of their homes to bars to drink alcohol.
COVID-19 Homebased Care Patients in Kabale Sneaking to Bars17 Jun 2021, 10:19 Comments 212 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Health Updates
