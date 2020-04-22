In short
This decision according to Prof. Pauline Byakika, a member of the COVID-19 National Case Management Committee is being reached after reviewing available research from clinical trials. She said patients who are under treatment at Entebbe Hospital are being given chloroquine even as there’s no drug yet approved specifically for COVID-19 treatment by the National Drug Authority (NDA).
COVID 19: Hydroxychloroquine to Replace Chloroquine in Treatment
22 Apr 2020
Mentioned: COVID 19 National Case Management Committee Makerere University National Drug Authority-NDA
