COVID-19: IMC Clinics to Close During Curfew Hours

In short
In a message to its clients issued on Tuesday IMC said, "due to the COVID19 situation in the country and the presidential directive, IMC has decided to close the night shift till Further notice but we will be happy to serve you between 8am-5pm everyday."
COVID-19: IMC Clinics to Close During Curfew Hours31 Mar 2020, 19:38 Comments 108 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Report
Courtesy Photo
According to Dr Clark, the clinics will not open after 7:00 pm for the duration of the curfew. The curfew is going to last 14 days
In short
Tagged with: COVID 19 Curfew IMC Clinics to Close During Curfew International Medical Center Uganda on Lockdown due to COVID 19
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.