COVID-19: IMC Clinics to Close During Curfew Hours

31 Mar 2020, 19:38 Comments 108 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Report
According to Dr Clark, the clinics will not open after 7:00 pm for the duration of the curfew. The curfew is going to last 14 days Courtesy Photo

According to Dr Clark, the clinics will not open after 7:00 pm for the duration of the curfew. The curfew is going to last 14 days

In short
In a message to its clients issued on Tuesday IMC said, "due to the COVID19 situation in the country and the presidential directive, IMC has decided to close the night shift till Further notice but we will be happy to serve you between 8am-5pm everyday."

 

