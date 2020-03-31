COVID-19: IMC Clinics to Close During Curfew Hours

According to Dr Clark, the clinics will not open after 7:00 pm for the duration of the curfew. The curfew is going to last 14 days

In short

In a message to its clients issued on Tuesday IMC said, "due to the COVID19 situation in the country and the presidential directive, IMC has decided to close the night shift till Further notice but we will be happy to serve you between 8am-5pm everyday."