COVID-19 Impact Caused Drop in Power Consumption - Kasande

Selestino Babungi, the managing director of power distributor Umeme, said 67.7% of their power consumers were factories and many of these were either closed or operation at a minimal capacity.
COVID-19 Impact Caused Drop in Power Consumption - Kasande12 Jun 2020, 18:18 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
Ugandans consumed less power in the last two months but government must pay for the unconsumed electricitty
