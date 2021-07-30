Flavia Nassaka
COVID-19 Infections, Deaths Remain High Amidst Calls to End Lockdown

Covid deaths went up at start of June and remain high compared to new cases that have reduced

In short
The country then recorded 14,073 cases, in the first fortnight of the lockdown, a figure which was halved to 7,122 cases in the second fortnight, and further to 3,308 cases in the last fortnight of the lockdown. Overall, between June 1 and July 29, Uganda recorded 46,135 news cases according to an analysis of the John Hopkins University coronavirus data tracker.

 

