COVID-19 Infections, Deaths Remain High Amidst Calls to End Lockdown

In short
The country then recorded 14,073 cases, in the first fortnight of the lockdown, a figure which was halved to 7,122 cases in the second fortnight, and further to 3,308 cases in the last fortnight of the lockdown. Overall, between June 1 and July 29, Uganda recorded 46,135 news cases according to an analysis of the John Hopkins University coronavirus data tracker.
COVID-19 Infections, Deaths Remain High Amidst Calls to End Lockdown30 Jul 2021, 17:39 Comments 133 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: status of COVID-19
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.