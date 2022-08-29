In short
Through her lawyers of Alto Advocates, Nalwadda is seeking special damages for negligence, unauthorized COVID-19 vaccination of a minor, loss of life, loss of dependency, care, pain, and suffering. It is alleged that Luyinda developed complications after receiving the first dose of Pfizer on February 8, 2022, which eventually led to his death.
COVID-19 Jab: Family Sues Govt, School Over Death Of Teenager Top story29 Aug 2022, 16:55 Comments 283 Views Mpigi, Uganda Court Report
