COVID-19: Kabaka Mutebi Cancels Kyotera District Tour

In short
The Kabaka was expected to visit various areas in Kyotera district of Buddu as part of his tours in Buddu County, between 19th and 20th March.
COVID-19: Kabaka Mutebi Cancels Kyotera District Tour16 Mar 2020, 18:58 Comments 170 Views Kyotera, Uganda Health Misc Updates
The Temporary Shelter which the Buganda Loyalists in Kakuuto had constructed for Kabaka Mutebi, the Visit has been called off over Corona Virus scare
In short
Tagged with: Buganda Kingdom Minister for information Noah Kiyimba COVID-19 coronavirus Kabaka Mutebi cancels Visit buganda kingdom premier charles peter mayiga
Mentioned: Buganda Kingdom
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.