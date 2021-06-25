COVID-19: Kabale Hospital Suspends Supply of Oxygen to Lower Health Facilities in Kigezi

In short
Dr.Sophie Namasopo, Kabale regional referral hospital director says that due to the increase in the number of Covid-19 patients in critical condition, the demand for oxygen has also increased at the facility’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
COVID-19: Kabale Hospital Suspends Supply of Oxygen to Lower Health Facilities in Kigezi25 Jun 2021, 11:55 Comments 116 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Kabale regional referral hospital
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.