COVID -19: Kabale Municipality Authorities Ban Food Vending

Alex Baingana, Principal Assistant Town Clerk for Central Division says that food vending has been banned because it is difficult for health authorities to access their hygiene. He also says that most of them tend to attract many people who are very difficult to control. Baingana says that the ban is in a good faith because it is only a preventing measure against Corona virus.
COVID -19: Kabale Municipality Authorities Ban Food Vending26 Mar 2020, 10:39 Comments 103 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
