COVID-19: Kangai Health Center III Closed After One Staff Member Tests Positive

He says all the health workers at the facility are all put under self quarantine as tracing for their contacts continue calling upon clients to alternatively visit Kwera Health Center III and other nearby health centers.
COVID-19: Kangai Health Center III Closed After One Staff Member Tests Positive19 Sep 2020, 13:26 Comments 181 Views Dokolo, Uganda Northern Health Local government Updates
