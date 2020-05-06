Basaija Idd
17:02

Covid-19: Kasese Turns to Para-Social Workers as Cases of Domestic Violence Increase

6 May 2020, 17:00 Comments 172 Views Kasese, Uganda Human rights Crime Misc Updates
Kasese District Welfare Officer though he can attend to some clients from home, he says that number is limited

Kasese District Welfare Officer though he can attend to some clients from home, he says that number is limited

In short
Ibrahim Kasyana, the Coordinator Para-Social Workers in Karusandara Sub County, says they are teaming up with local council chairpersons to handle domestic cases. He also says they counsel and refer victims who need further management.

 

Tagged with: Domestic violence community volunteers para social workers
Mentioned: para-social workers

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.