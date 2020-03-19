In short
The Minister for Kampala Metropolitan Affairs, Betty Amongi, says only gazetted markets will be allowed to operate. She says weekly market commonly known as Mubuulo are usually overcrowded and bring together traders from different parts of the country, which poses a health risk.
COVID 19: KCCA Bans Weekly, Open and Roadside Markets
