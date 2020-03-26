Alex Otto
14:27

COVID-19: KCCA Sets Up Rapid Response Teams

26 Mar 2020, 14:17 Comments 204 Views Kampala, Uganda Local government Misc Updates
URN observed few passengers using the public transport system in Kampala City. Olive Nakatudde

URN observed few passengers using the public transport system in Kampala City. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
In a press statement issued Thursday, KCCA says it has set up Division Rapid Response Surveillance Teams comprising Doctors, Clinicians, Lab Technicians and Surveillance Officers.

 

Tagged with: KCCA coronavirus enforcement of ban lockdown
Mentioned: KCCA State House

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.