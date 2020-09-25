In short
The positive case was part of the 44 samples taken last week from the district staff and civil servants following a resolution by the district taskforce for all civil servants to test. The resolution was made after some of the staff from Moroto district tested positive to the novel corona virus.
COVID-19: Kotido Water Offices Closed After Staff Member Tests Positive
