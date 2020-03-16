COVID -19: Lacor Hospital Director Opira Isolated Upon Return from Italy

In short
Josephine Anying, the Communication Officer of St. Mary’s Hospital Lacor told URN in an interview that though Dr. Opira has not shown any sign of COVID -19, his isolation is a mandatory pre –cautionary measure directed by the Ministry of Health.
COVID -19: Lacor Hospital Director Opira Isolated Upon Return from Italy16 Mar 2020, 15:40 Comments 159 Views Health Misc Northern Report
Dr. Cyprian Opira (In black coat) the Executive Director of Lacor Hospital and Dr. Emilton Odong the Medical Dirctor during a press conference
