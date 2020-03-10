COVID-19 Likely to Cost Global Economy USD 1 Trillion in 2020 – UNCTAD

In short
“We envisage a slowdown in the global economy to under two per cent for this year, and that will probably cost in the order of USD 1 trillion, compared with what people were forecasting back in September,” said Richard Kozul-Wright, the Director, Division on Globalization and Development Strategies at UNCTAD.
COVID-19 Likely to Cost Global Economy USD 1 Trillion in 2020 – UNCTAD10 Mar 2020, 08:12 Comments 92 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Business and finance Lifestyle Breaking news
