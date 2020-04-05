Amony Immaculate
16:17

COVID-19: Lira Diocese Cancels Baptism on Easter

5 Apr 2020, 16:14 Comments 133 Views Lira, Uganda Religion Health Misc Updates
Bishop Snctus Lino Wanok leading the mass

Bishop Snctus Lino Wanok leading the mass

In short
Baptism on Easter Sunday is particularly significant because according to the Christian faith, that’s the day Jesus Christ returned to life and to many it is “to walk with Christ and be closer to Christ.”

However, in Lira Catholic Diocese, this Holy ritual will not take place following the outbreak of COVID_ 19 diseases.

 

