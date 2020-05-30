Amony Immaculate
21:05

COVID-19: Lira Medical Worker Infected, Admitted in Entebbe

30 May 2020, 21:03 Comments 167 Views Lira, Uganda Health Lifestyle Misc Updates

In short
The first health worker to be infected in the whole Country got exposed early this week and has been taken to Entebbe General Hospital for proper management.

 

Tagged with: Admitted at Entebbe General Hospital Lira Medical Worker Infected with COVID-19 Ministry of Health
Mentioned: Ministry of Health

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.