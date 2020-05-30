COVID-19: Lira Medical Worker Infected, Admitted in Entebbe

In short
The first health worker to be infected in the whole Country got exposed early this week and has been taken to Entebbe General Hospital for proper management.
COVID-19: Lira Medical Worker Infected, Admitted in Entebbe30 May 2020, 21:03 Comments 167 Views Lira, Uganda Health Lifestyle Misc Updates
