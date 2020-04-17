Shabomwe Ronard
COVID-19: Lock Down Delays Kyambogo University Capital Development Works Top story

Kyambogo University Main gate archtectuaral design.

In short
The University Engineer, Patrick Kalule, says the projects included rehabilitation and upgrading of Fisher road to a standard bituminous paved surface, which is approximately 1.08km stretching from the West end Entry gate to East End gate.

 

Mentioned: Amber Construction Company Eng. Kalule Patrick, the Kyambogo University Engineer MUGA services Ltd OMEGA Construction Company Reuben Twinomujuni senior PR kyambogo University. UB consulting engineers.

