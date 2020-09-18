COVID-19 Lock Down: Learners Tired, Want to Go Back to School

In short
While government might not be decided on the re-opening of schools, learners that URN spoke to say they are tired of being home and want to school. They say learning from home is impossible. They miss their friends and teachers
COVID-19 Lock Down: Learners Tired, Want to Go Back to School18 Sep 2020, 18:49 Comments 161 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Updates
Blanshe Musinguzi
School children in class in Katakwi, Eastern Uganda.
