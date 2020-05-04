In short
Sharon Murekatete, the proprietor of New Diary in Bwaise buys milk from Mbarara, Nakasongola, Goma and Bulemeezi. Murekatete says that she used to buy a liter of milk at Shillings 1600 and would sell it at Shillings 2000.
COVID-19 Lockdown: Milk Prices Drop by Half in Kampala Top story4 May 2020, 12:31 Comments 136 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Interview
