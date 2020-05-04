A 3 gents at Diary in Bukoto, a can of milk put on motorcycle ready to be taken to field.

In short

Sharon Murekatete, the proprietor of New Diary in Bwaise buys milk from Mbarara, Nakasongola, Goma and Bulemeezi. Murekatete says that she used to buy a liter of milk at Shillings 1600 and would sell it at Shillings 2000.