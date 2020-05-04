Shabomwe Ronard
COVID-19 Lockdown: Milk Prices Drop by Half in Kampala Top story

4 May 2020, 12:31 Comments 136 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Interview
A 3 gents at Diary in Bukoto, a can of milk put on motorcycle ready to be taken to field.

Sharon Murekatete, the proprietor of New Diary in Bwaise buys milk from Mbarara, Nakasongola, Goma and Bulemeezi. Murekatete says that she used to buy a liter of milk at Shillings 1600 and would sell it at Shillings 2000.

 

