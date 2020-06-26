AYUBU KIRINYA
17:21

COVID-19 Lockdown Delays Commissioning of Tororo Central Market

26 Jun 2020, 17:18 Comments 126 Views Tororo, Eastern Region, Uganda Business and finance Local government Misc Updates
DSC03522

DSC03522

In short
Paul Omoka, the Town Clerk Tororo Municipality told URN that the municipality has conducted inspection in the market and found out that everything required in the market is available and that by next month, the contractors will be exiting the site.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.