COVID-19 Lockdown Delays Commissioning of Tororo Central Market

In short
Paul Omoka, the Town Clerk Tororo Municipality told URN that the municipality has conducted inspection in the market and found out that everything required in the market is available and that by next month, the contractors will be exiting the site.
COVID-19 Lockdown Delays Commissioning of Tororo Central Market26 Jun 2020, 17:18 Comments 126 Views Tororo, Eastern Region, Uganda Business and finance Local government Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.