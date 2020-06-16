COVID-19 Lockdown: Kampala Archdiocese Asks Parents to Teach Catechism at Home

In short
In the catholic church, Catechetical instruction is a very important education that helps young Christians and adult converts to understand the church doctrines including among other liturgy, Prayers, and Morality. It also prepares children and adult converts for first Communion and confirmation Sacraments.
COVID-19 Lockdown: Kampala Archdiocese Asks Parents to Teach Catechism at Home16 Jun 2020, 12:56 Comments 142 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Education Updates
