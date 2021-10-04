In short
According to Lovisa, she was abused when her stepmother was away from home. She recalls her father came to her bed at night and forced himself onto her before threatening to end her life if she told anyone what had happened.
COVID-19 Lockdown Turning Homes Horrific Theatre of Incest Top story4 Oct 2021, 08:21 Comments 345 Views Human rights Security Health Report
Many girls are being sexually abused by their relatives in this lockdown making home unsafe for them
