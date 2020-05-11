COVID-19: Lockdowns Have Saved Lives - WHO

In short
As of today, the number of people infected with the disease globally surpassed the 4 million mark. However according to WHO the numbers could have been higher than is currently reported without lockdowns. WHO modelling figures in March predicted that Uganda would have over 16,000 confirmed cases by May 1,2020
COVID-19: Lockdowns Have Saved Lives - WHO11 May 2020, 23:05 Comments 104 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Report
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Lockdowns Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus - director general of the World Health Organization Lockdowns Have Saved Lives-WHO WHO COVID-19 Virtual Press Conference
Mentioned: The World Health Organization - WHO
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.