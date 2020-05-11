Pamela Mawanda
23:10

COVID-19: Lockdowns Have Saved Lives - WHO

11 May 2020, 23:05 Comments 104 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Report
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus,Director General World Health Organisation Courtesy Photo

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus,Director General World Health Organisation

In short
As of today, the number of people infected with the disease globally surpassed the 4 million mark. However according to WHO the numbers could have been higher than is currently reported without lockdowns. WHO modelling figures in March predicted that Uganda would have over 16,000 confirmed cases by May 1,2020

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Lockdowns Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus - director general of the World Health Organization Lockdowns Have Saved Lives-WHO WHO COVID-19 Virtual Press Conference
Mentioned: The World Health Organization - WHO

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.