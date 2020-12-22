In short
The Lwengo CAO, Winston Agule Mulimira, says they have since cut their workforce from 30 to 10 per cent. He says they will reopen the offices on December 28, 2020, under strict observance of the Standard Operating Procedures-SOPs issued by Ministry of Health.
COVID-19: Lwengo Headquarters Closed As Ten Staff Test Positive Top story22 Dec 2020, 18:36 Comments 292 Views Kyotera, Uganda Health Local government Updates
