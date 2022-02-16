COVID-19: Mandatory Tests for Incoming Travellers at Entebbe Airport Stopped

In short
Travellers entering Uganda will nolonger have to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing as has been the case. The new measures take effect today, February 16,2022. According to a statement released by the ministry of help, the decision to stop testing was made by Cabinet on Monday during its weekly meeting
COVID-19: Mandatory Tests for Incoming Travellers at Entebbe Airport Stopped16 Feb 2022, 21:40 Comments 121 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Mandatory COVID-19 Testing
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.