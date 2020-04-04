COVID-19: Mandela National Stadium Management not Aware of MOH Plans

In short
This was revealed on Wednesday 1 march 2020 by Dr Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary ministry of health while appearing before the parliamentary committee on the budget. The committee was scrutinizing a supplementary request by government of Shs284b to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.
COVID-19: Mandela National Stadium Management not Aware of MOH Plans4 Apr 2020, 17:35 Comments 59 Views Health Sport Updates
In short
Tagged with: Covid-19, ministry of health, corona virus patients. East Africa countries Many powerful nations like USA, Italy, China and Spain covid-19 in East Africa
Mentioned: Dr Diana Atwine Entebbe Grade B hospital. Mandela national Stadium Mulago referral hospital.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.