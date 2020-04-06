Ayubu Kirinya
18:30

COVID-19: Mbale Central Market Temporarily Closed

6 Apr 2020, 18:25 Comments 150 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Business and finance Health Misc Updates
Ogajjo Sulaiman Barasa in the Market Radio Studios

In short
Through the market community radio, the RDC Sulaiman Ogajjo Barasa announced that the District COVID-19 taskforce had resolved that the market be closed temporarily until they put all the presidential guidelines in place. He said that the vendors had failed to adhere to the guidelines and advised them to stay home until further notice.

 

