COVID-19: Minister warns Health Workers against Laying down Tools

Aceng who was assessing the COVID-19 situation in Masindi on Wednesday following a confirmed case says any health worker who will go on strike over lack of protective gear to treat COVID-19 patients must be dealt with accordingly saying this is a battle for survival not losing life.
COVID-19: Minister warns Health Workers against Laying down Tools7 May 2020, 11:20 Comments 159 Views Masindi, Uganda Health Misc Updates
Dr.Acheng Adressing some of the Quarantined COVID-19 suspects at Masindi Hospital.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
