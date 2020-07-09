COVID-19 Mobile Lab Finally Launched

In short
According to the Health Ministry, the mobile labs can test as many as 1600 samples daily. The vehicles will be stationed at Elegu and Adjumani border points where there are no permanent structures and can’t allow for the installation of other testing equipment like Genexpert machine.
COVID-19 Mobile Lab Finally Launched9 Jul 2020, 15:03 Comments 43 Views Science and technology Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Dr Jane Ruth Aceng Ministry of Health Mobile laboratories
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.