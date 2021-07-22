In short
Twenty-one African countries have seen cases rise by over 20% for at least two weeks running which is an increase of three countries over the previous week and the highly transmissible Delta variant has been found in 26 African countries. The Alpha variant is in 38 countries and Beta is in 35.
COVID-19: New Cases Slow Down in Africa
22 Jul 2021
In short
Tagged with: COVID in Africa
Mentioned: The World Health Organization - WHO
