COVID-19: New Study Shows Children Not Wearing Face Masks Properly

When asked to demonstrate how to remove a facemask, only two children (0.54%) followed the recommended steps when removing a facemask. A total of 372 randomly sampled children aged 10 to 13 years were interviewed from 18 randomly selected villages from Mparo and Bujumbura Divisions in Hoima Municipality.
COVID-19: New Study Shows Children Not Wearing Face Masks Properly28 Nov 2020, 10:14 Comments 205 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
