COVID-19: Ngora District Offices Close After Staff Members Test Positive

In short
Lawrence Wadada, the Chief Administrative Officer of Ngora says the decision to close the district was arrived at in order to reduce tension from other staff in the district. He, however, hastened to add that all the staffs at home are on call, depending on the workload.
COVID-19: Ngora District Offices Close After Staff Members Test Positive21 Sep 2020, 16:50 Comments 76 Views Ngora, Uganda Local government Health Updates
