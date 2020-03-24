COVID-19: NSSF Declines to Make Partial Payments to Members

In short
NSSF is a social security scheme created to provide a safety net for members in case of old age, permanent incapacitation or for dependents in the event of death of a member. The current pandemic does not meet any of the above criteria,” the statement says
COVID-19: NSSF Declines to Make Partial Payments to Members24 Mar 2020, 18:09 Comments 98 Views Business and finance Health Misc Updates
