Covid-19: One Person Discharged from Masaka Hospital

Doctor Nathan Onyaki, the Hospital Medical Director says the patient was received on April 22rd and was the first one to be admitted in the hospital’s treatment center.
Covid-19: One Person Discharged from Masaka Hospital15 May 2020, 10:35 Comments 169 Views Masaka, Uganda Health Human rights Misc Updates
Masaka Hospital Medical Team seeing off their first Covid-19 recovered patient in (in white T-shirt) on Thursday
