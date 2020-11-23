COVID-19: Oxford University says their Vaccine is 70 Percent Effective

In short
Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that have already shown to be 95 percent effective, the Oxford vaccine is likely to be more accessible to people in low income countries like Uganda. A total of two billion doses at a cost of USD 3 per dose are expected to be given out. The vaccine is part of the the global COVAX campaign
COVID-19: Oxford University says their Vaccine is 70 Percent Effective23 Nov 2020, 20:12 Comments 125 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
