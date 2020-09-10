COVID-19 Oxford Vaccine Trials Halted After Adverse Reactions

In short
The vaccine which uses a modified virus to trigger the immune the system had been reported to be effective against COVID-19 after it was given to six rhesus macque monkeys. Previous trials showed that it was safe hence its advancement to large scale human trials.
COVID-19 Oxford Vaccine Trials Halted After Adverse Reactions10 Sep 2020, 16:00 Comments 106 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Science and technology Updates
Courtesy Photo
The Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine human trials were halted after one of the participants in the trial developed adverse reactions to the vaccine
Mentioned: Uganda Virus Research Institute-UVRI
